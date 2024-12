Trainer Joseph O’Brien is toasting a second Grade One win in 24 hours after Solness landed today's feature at Leopardstown - the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase.

Romeo Coolio returned to winning ways for Gordon Elliott in the Grade One Champions Novice Hurdle.

Sir Gino came out on top in his clash with Ballyburn in the Novices' Chase at Kempton.

Advertisement

And Val Dancer has given trainer Mel Rowley her first winner of the Coral Welsh National