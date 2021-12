Tottenham Hotspurs game against Leicester City which was due to take place this evening at the King Power Stadium has been postponed.

It is the third consecutive match Tottenham have had to call off due to an outbreak of Covid-19 amongst their squad and background team.

Leicester also have their own outbreak in their camp and Brendan Rodgers has said he is "disappointed" that the premier league had rejected a request from the Foxes to postpone the fixture earlier this week.