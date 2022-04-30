Another potentially pivotal day in Premier League

It could be a pivotal day in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool start the day a point behind Manchester City, but are away to a Newcastle side who are unbeaten at home since before Christmas.

Kick-off at St. James’s Park is at 12.30.

For their part, City are away to Leeds in the 5.30 start.

Norwich could have their relegation confirmed if they lose away to Aston Villa, and Burnley pick up three-points at Watford.

Watford will be as good as down if they lose at Vicarage Road.

Elsewhere, Southampton play Crystal Palace, and Wolves entertain Brighton.