Another positive Covid-19 test at Spurs

Tottenham have recorded another positive Covid-19 test within their first-team squad.

Reports also suggest that there has been an outbreak in the club's U-23 squad.

Spurs' Premier League meeting with Brighton was postponed at the weekend due to positive cases reported last week.

Antonio Conte's side are due to take on Leicester this Thursday.

It comes after both Manchester United and Aston Villa reported coronavirus issues within their squads.

Dele Alli looks set for a move away from Tottenham next month.

The English midfielder has reportedly been given the green light by Spurs to depart in January.

The 25-year-old has featured five times this season, but hasn't started under new manager Antonio Conte.