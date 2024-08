Team Ireland have won another medal at the Olympic Games.

Rowers Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch have taken bronze after finishing third in the Men's Double Sculls Final.

The duo finished behind Romania in first and the Netherlands in second.

Advertisement

It's Ireland fourth medal of the Games.

Elsewhere the Women's Four team have won the B final, which means they finish 7th overall, while Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde finished fourth in the women's Double Sculls B final to finish 10th overall.