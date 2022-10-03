Another injury for Ireland ahead of World Cup play-off

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has called Keeva Keenan into the squad for next week's World Cup play-off.

The Shelbourne defender comes in following Jess Ziu's withdrawal due to injury.

Ziu was stretchered off in West Ham's win over London City Lionesses yesterday.

Advertisement

It's the latest in a series of injuries for Vera Pauw's squad, with Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn among those already ruled out.

Ireland will play either Scotland or Austria in the play-off on October 11th.

There's one fixture down for decision in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Advertisement

Shelbourne host St Patrick's Athletic at Tolka Park from 7.45.

The visitors are fourth heading into the all-Dublin clash, with Shels in seventh.