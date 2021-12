Rachael Blackmore scooped a third award in as many days last night.

The Tipperary native was crowned the BBC's World Sports Star of the Year.

It followed her win as RTE's Sportsperson of the Year on Saturday, and The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportsperson of the Year award she received on Friday.

Blackmore became the first female to win the Grand National at Aintree earlier this year, and was also the leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival.