Advertisement
Sport

Another historic night for Munster

Nov 11, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Another historic night for Munster Another historic night for Munster
Share this article

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree says last night was a 'special night' for the club.

They created another piece of history with a 28 points to 14 win over South Africa 'A' at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Shane Daly, Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron and Mike Haley all scored tries for the hosts.

Advertisement

It means Munster have now beaten all three major southern hemisphere sides, after previous wins over Australia and New Zealand.

==

Ireland conclude their preparations today for tomorrow's test against Fiji.

Advertisement

Tadhg Furlong captains the side, with Stuart McCloskey also fit to start after sustaining an arm injury last weekend.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus