Another historic night for Munster

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree says last night was a 'special night' for the club.

They created another piece of history with a 28 points to 14 win over South Africa 'A' at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Shane Daly, Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron and Mike Haley all scored tries for the hosts.

Advertisement

It means Munster have now beaten all three major southern hemisphere sides, after previous wins over Australia and New Zealand.

==

Ireland conclude their preparations today for tomorrow's test against Fiji.

Advertisement

Tadhg Furlong captains the side, with Stuart McCloskey also fit to start after sustaining an arm injury last weekend.