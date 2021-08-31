Advertisement
Another gold medal for Ireland

Aug 31, 2021 07:08 By radiokerrysport
Another gold medal for Ireland
Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won Ireland's third gold medal of the Paralympic Games.

They won the Women's B Time Trial on the road in Tokyo, coming home in a time of 47 minutes 32 point zero seven seconds.

It was a commanding gold medal performance.

They finished almost a minute in front of Great Britain in second place.

Team Ireland now has six medals on the board.

Earlier, hand cyclist Gary O'Reilly from Laois claimed bronze in the H5 Time Trial.

He clocked a time of 39 minutes 36 point four six seconds on the road.

Ronan Grimes ended in sixth place in the C4 Time Trial Final.

Richael Timothy finished 14th in the C1-3 Time Trial.

And Orla Comerford was 4th in her heat in the T13 100 metres, a result which was not enough to reach the final.

