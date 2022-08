It's another day for Irish swimmers at the European Championships in Rome.

Mona McSharry, Niamh Coyne and Ellie McCartney all compete in the heats of the 100-metre breaststroke.

After reaching the semis of the 50-metre butterfly yesterday, Max McCusker returns for the 100-metre freestyle.

Danielle Hill, Liam Custer, Robbie Powell and the 4-by-100 medley team will also see action.