Another busy day of transfers

Brazil forward Neymar is expected to be the next high profile footballer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal worth just under 80-million-pounds with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Neymar joined PSG for a world record fee of 198-million-pounds from Barcelona in 2017.

Advertisement

==

Liverpool have reached agreement with Southampton for midfielder Romeo Lavia.

It's understood the deal is worth in the region of 60-million pounds - but Chelsea are also interested in the 19-year-old.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

And Everton have announced the arrival of Leeds forward Jack Harrison who has also moved on a loan deal.

==

Advertisement

Aston Villa have confirmed that defender Tyrone Mings has suffered a 'significant knee injury'.

The England international was stretchered off in Saturday's Premier League defeat to Newcastle.

Villa say Mings will require surgery before a 'lengthy rehabilitation process'.

Advertisement

==