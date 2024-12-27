Another busy day of racing at home and in the UK

Last year’s winner Meetingofthewaters is among the 28 runners in the Paddy Power Chase, the feature race on the second day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The seven-year-old is one of Willie Mullins’ 10 contenders and he’s the early favourite to back up his 2023 success. The champion trainer is well represented throughout the seven-race card and his Gaelic Warrior and Dinoblue take on the likes of Gordon Elliott’s Found A Fifty and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Captain Guinness in the earlier Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase.

Racing at Leopardstown begins at 12.05pm with the going Yielding, good to yielding in places.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Shecouldbeanything can register her fifth success over fences in the Grade 2 McMahons Builders Providers Irish EBF Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase at Limerick today.

She wasn’t too far off the principals in the Grade 1 Bar One Racing Drinmore Chase at Fairyhouse earlier this month and her experience should see her home under jockey Kevin sexton.

Racing at Limerick begins at 12.19pm. The going there is Yielding to Soft.

Cross Channel

Another titanic clash of stars from Britain and Ireland heads the second day of the Christmas meeting at Kempton.

Mike Vince looks ahead.

The going is Good to Soft and they are underway from 12:45

Elsewhere

Chepstow - Soft - 12pm

Wetherby - Good to Soft - 11:50

Wolverhampton - Standard - 4pn