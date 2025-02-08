Another big day for Kerry Super and National League sides

Tonight in the Men’s Super League Team Flexachem host Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig from 7.15.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are at Maree at 7 and that game will be preceded at 4 by the meeting of the respective clubs in the Men’s Development League.

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars are home to Tolka Rovers at 7.30.

Scotts Lakers are away to Team NorthWest from 5.

Basketball Ireland preview:

UCC Demons (14-4) have a chance to put some daylight between themselves and Killester (14-3) at the top of the Men’s Super League table with victory at Energywise Ireland Neptune on Saturday. The Dublin club don’t play ‘til next Wednesday, when they host UCD Marian.

UCC Demons are on a seven-game Super League winning run, while Energywise Ireland Neptune have won three on the bounce, including a 83-76 Bank Holiday Monday win at defending champions Griffith College Éanna.

Ahead of the game at Neptune Stadium UCC Demons head coach Danny O’Mahony said: “A Cork derby is always a special event for anyone involved, I’ve been told Neptune are coming for revenge after the 30 points we beat them by in November. The introduction of (Tamyrik) Fields will definitely make it more competitive, but we as always will be ready for the challenge that comes our way.”

Energywise Ireland Neptune head coach Pat Price added: “Saturday night is obviously a big challenge as we try to continue our strong recent form. We are improving defensively, which is a welcome trend in the business end of the season. Demons have scoring power throughout, and it will require discipline and diligence to get the result."

UCD Marian are another in-form side, winning their last four, next up is a trip to Newforge Sports Complex to take on Belfast Star, who they beat 96-65 when they met last month.

Griffith College Templeogue have their third Dublin derby in a week, when they face Bright St. Vincent’s on Saturday, having lost 103-81 at UCD Marian on Monday and 90-78 to Griffith College Éanna on Thursday. With both clubs at the wrong end of the table, Griffith College Templeogue head coach Mark Keenan is fully aware of the importance of this weekend’s fixture.

“This is obviously a huge game for both teams. We can take great confidence into this game on the back of recent performances. Having said that, we will need to play well for the full 40 minutes on Saturday. 30 minutes won’t get the job done”, Keenan said.

Elsewhere Maree host Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at University of Galway Kingfisher, Flexachem KCYMS host Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU and EJ Sligo All-Stars are at home against Griffith College Éanna.

In Men’s Division One, unbeaten leaders Limerick Celtics extended their sequence to 16-0 with a 79-72 win at Titans on Thursday. Next up is second-placed ND Portlaoise Panthers (13-1) at Cresent College on Saturday, in a repeat of the recent Presidents’ National Cup final.

Drogheda Wolves, who ended ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers unbeaten league run last weekend, host SETU Waterford Vikings. Ulster University face Tipp Talons, Team NorthWest take on Scotts Lakers Killarney, Mater Private Malahide are at home against Limerick Sport Eagles, Carrick Cruisers play Titans BC and it’s Killarney Cougars versus Moy Tolka Rovers.

Fixtures

Men’s Super League

Saturday February 8th

Energywise Ireland Neptune vs UCC Demons, Neptune Stadium, 1830

Belfast Star vs UCD Marian, Newforge Sports Complex, 1830

Maree vs Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, University of Galway Kingfisher, 1900

Templeogue vs Bright St. Vincent’s, Nord Anglia, 1900

Flexachem KCYMS vs Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU, Killorglin Sports Complex, 1915

EJ Sligo All-Stars vs Griffith College Éanna, Mercy College, 1930

Men’s Division One

Saturday February 8th

Ulster University vs Tipp Talons, Jordanstown Sports Village, 1615

Team NorthWest vs Scotts Lakers Killarney, ATU Donegal, 1700

Limerick Celtics vs ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers, Crescent College, 1900

Mater Private Malahide vs Limerick Sport Eagles, Malahide Community School, 1900

Carrick Cruisers vs Titans BC, Phoenix Centre, 1930

Killarney Cougars vs Moy Tolka Rovers, Presentation Gym, 1930

Drogheda Wolves vs SETU Waterford Vikings, Ballymakenny College, 1930