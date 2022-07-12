Advertisement
Sport

Another 7 race card today at Killarney

Jul 12, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Another 7 race card today at Killarney
There's another 7 race card today at Killarney.

The meeting features The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap of €23,500.

That's at 8 o'clock.

Also on the card is the Irish Examiner Handicap of €16,500, at 7 o'clock.

The going at Killarney is good, with the first off at 5.30.

Last night's featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race was won by Shark Bay, a 6/1 victor for Aidan O'Brien and Wayne Lordan.

Day 1 winners:
5.15 Alder 2/1f
5.45 Didn'thavemuchtodo 13/8
6.15 Aristovic 9/2
6.45 Charterhouse 8/1
7.15 Goodie Two Shoes 9/4
7.45 Shark Bay 6/1
8.15 Rock of Candy 7/2f

