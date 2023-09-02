Anne Van Dam leads Women's Irish Open

Anne Van Dam has now moved to 13-under-par on day three at the Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

She's one shot clear of Lisa Pettersson in second.

Leona Maguire leads the Irish challenge.

The Cavan native will go into the final day on seven-under-par after a three-under 69 today.

Matt Fitzpatrick will take a two-shot lead into the final day at the European Masters in Switzerland.

The Englishman is 15-under-par, with three players in a tie for second on 13-under.

Padraig Harrington is seven-under after a third round of 68, with Tom McKibbin two-under and John Murphy level par.