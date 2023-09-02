Advertisement
Sport

Anne Van Dam leads Women's Irish Open

Sep 2, 2023 18:04 By radiokerrysport
Anne Van Dam leads Women's Irish Open Anne Van Dam leads Women's Irish Open
Share this article

Anne Van Dam has now moved to 13-under-par on day three at the Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

She's one shot clear of Lisa Pettersson in second.

Leona Maguire leads the Irish challenge.

Advertisement

The Cavan native will go into the final day on seven-under-par after a three-under 69 today.

==

Matt Fitzpatrick will take a two-shot lead into the final day at the European Masters in Switzerland.

Advertisement

The Englishman is 15-under-par, with three players in a tie for second on 13-under.

Padraig Harrington is seven-under after a third round of 68, with Tom McKibbin two-under and John Murphy level par.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus