Annascaul win County Junior Football Final

Aug 29, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrysport
Annascaul win County Junior Football Final
Annascaul were victorious in the 2020 County Junior Football Championship Final.

At Austin Stack Park they defeated Castlegregory 2-16 to 0-10.

It was 2 points all after ten minutes but Annascaul were ahead by 5 points to 3 after 20 minutes.

4 minutes from half-time Castle halved the deficit before an audacious Aidan Crean goal put Annascaul 4 clear

They added to that lead by the break and led 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

By the 11th minute of the second half the advantage had increased to 1-12 to 0-6.

Annascaul added 2 more points before the water break and goaled soon afterwards through Fionn Coakley. That made it 2-15 to 6 points with the outcome well and truly determined.

