Andy Murray has been knocked out of the men's singles at the Australian Open.

The 34 year old lost in straight sets to Taro Daniel - 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in Melbourne.

In the Rod Laver Arena, second seed Daniil Medvedev currently leads Nick Kyrgios by 2 sets to 1.

And in the women's singles, Emma Raducanu is in a battle against Danka Kovinic.

It's gone to a deciding set and Kovinic is 4-2 up.

Women's third seed Garbine Muguruza was elimimated earlier in straight sets by Alize Cornet.