Andy Lyons’ move to Blackpool looks to be moving a step closer.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has admitted the Championship club have been in talks regarding a potential transfer.

Tomorrow’s Champions League qualifier second leg at home to Ludogorets could be Lyons’ last game for Rovers.

Bohemians have signed Laurenz Dehl on loan from German Bundesliga side, Union Berlin.

The 20-year old midfielder is Bohs’ seventh signing of the summer window.

