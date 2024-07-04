Advertisement
Andy Farrell Names Osborne At Full Back

Jul 4, 2024 17:55 By brendan
Andy Farrell Names Osborne At Full Back
Andy Farrell has named his side to take on South Africa this Saturday.

 

Leinster's Jamie Osborne will make his senior Irish debut against South Africa this weekend.

The 22-year-old Kildare native has been named at full-back for their first test against the back-to-back world champions.

 

Munster's Craig Casey will line out at scrum half meanwhile in the absence of Jamison Gibson Park.

 

Andy Farrell's side take on the Springboks in Pretoria on Saturday before meeting again in Durban next week.

