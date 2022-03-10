Andy Farrell makes six changes to his team ahead of clash with England

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made six changes to his team for Saturday's Six Nations clash with England.

Captain Johnny Sexton returns, while there are also starting roles for Cian Healy, James Ryan and Andrew Conway.

Connacht's Mack Hansen misses out on the matchday 23, with James Lowe starting on the left wing.

Advertisement

Robbie Henshaw is among the replacements, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose the preferred centre partnership.

Farrell says there were a number of tight selection calls.

Advertisement

Sam Simmonds will start for England against Ireland in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.

The number eight comes in for Alex Dombrandt who drops to the bench.

Advertisement

Joe Launchbury is also among the replacements and likely to make his first Test appearance since December 2020.