Andrews responds to Keane as Ireland prepare for Lithuania

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews says he’s more concerned about the opinions of the current squad than former captain Roy Keane.

Fellow ex-assistant boss Keane labeled Stephen Kenny’s right-hand man a ‘bullshitter’ in a 2020 interview with The Sunday Independent.

Andrews says he paid little attention to the comments

On the pitch, Ireland round off their international break with a friendly at home to Lithuania at 7.45pm this evening.

They drew 2-all with the world's top ranked team Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Stephen Kenny's side head into tonight's match having lost just once in their last 11 matches.