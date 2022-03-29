Advertisement
Sport

Andrews responds to Keane as Ireland prepare for Lithuania

Mar 29, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Andrews responds to Keane as Ireland prepare for Lithuania Andrews responds to Keane as Ireland prepare for Lithuania
Share this article

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews says he’s more concerned about the opinions of the current squad than former captain Roy Keane.

Fellow ex-assistant boss Keane labeled Stephen Kenny’s right-hand man a ‘bullshitter’ in a 2020 interview with The Sunday Independent.

Andrews says he paid little attention to the comments

Advertisement

On the pitch, Ireland round off their international break with a friendly at home to Lithuania at 7.45pm this evening.

They drew 2-all with the world's top ranked team Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Stephen Kenny's side head into tonight's match having lost just once in their last 11 matches.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus