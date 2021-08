Abraham Ancer is the new W-G-C St Jude Invitational champion.

The Mexican claimed victory in Memphis following a three-man play-off.

Ancer, Sam Burns and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama all finished on 16-under-par.

Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for 12th on ten-under, while Shane Lowry posted a four-round total of six-under for a tie of 23rd.