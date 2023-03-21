Advertisement
Sport

An honour to be All Blacks head coach says Robertson

Mar 21, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrysport
New Zealand
Scott Robertson says it’s an honour to be named the next All Blacks head coach.

The man who has led the Crusaders to six consecutive Super Rugby titles will take over from Ian Foster after this year’s World Cup.

