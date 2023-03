Human rights group Amnesty International says the Premier League needs to "re-examine" the Saudi ownership of Newcastle United.

A takeover by the gulf state's Public Investment Fund was approved in 2021 with assurances Saudi Arabia's government wouldn't have any input.

But, a US court case involving LIV Golf - which is owned by the same people - has described Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as a "sitting minister of government".