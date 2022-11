Amnesty International claims FIFA president Gianni Infantino's treating criticism of Qatar's treatment of migrant workers as a "culture war".

In an extraordinary one-hour monologue, he defended the World Cup hosts and accused the west of "hypocrisy" by highlighting the Gulf state's human rights record.

Mr Infantino claimed he felt "like a migrant worker" by referencing discrimination he's faced.

Amnesty says Mr Infantino's "brushing aside legitimate" concerns.