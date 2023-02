Amnesty International says Manchester United fans are right to be concerned that their club could become part of a wider programme of Qatari sports-washing.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the head of one of the Gulf state's biggest banks, confirmed his submission of a bid on Friday.

Ineos, led by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is also in contention.

Amnesty says the takeover battle is an "urgent reminder" of a need to tighten Premier League ownership rules.