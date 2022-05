The Jessica Harrington-trained Real Appeal heads a field of six in this afternoon's Group Three Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown.

The five-year-old won the Boomerang Stakes last September at the same venue on Champions' Weekend.

Ivy League represents Aidan O'Brien in the race while Ado McGuinness saddles Pretreville.

The race goes to post at five-past-five with the first of eight races off at 10-to-two.