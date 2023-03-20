Advertisement
Allianz League round up

Mar 20, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Allianz League round up Allianz League round up
Limerick cruised to a 2-20 to 15 points win over Wexford yesterday to advance to the Allianz Hurling League Division One semi-finals.

The All-Ireland champions will face Tipperary in the last four next weekend, with Tipp overcoming Antrim by 4-28 to 2-16.

On the other side of the draw, Cork's 2-18 apiece draw with Clare helped them advance to a meeting with Kilkenny.

The Cats got the better of Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford by 18 points to 16 at Nowlan Park.

Elsewhere, Galway beat Westmeath while Dublin were too good for Laois.

Mayo's unbeaten run continues in Division One of the Allianz Football League.

Kevin McStay's side are through to the final courtesy of a 1-17 to nine points win over Donegal.

Monaghan's relegation worries continue following their 2-15 to 13 points defeat to Tyrone.

In Division Two, Louth remain in contention for promotion after a 1-10 to 10 points victory over Cork.

