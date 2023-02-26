Allianz Leagues review

All Ireland senior hurling champions Limerick have beaten Galway by 24 points to 19 in Division 1A of the Allianz League.

Clare hammered Wexford by 6-25 to 1-18.

In Division 1B, Waterford saw off Antrim by 1-22 to 0-17 points at Fraher Field.

At O' Moore Park, Kilkenny beat Laois by 0-34 points to 1-18.

In Kerry's Division 2A Kildare won 2-23 to 0-19 at Derry. Carlow beat Down 5-24 to 1-19.

In the football league Roscommon's long unbeaten run is over as they lost out to Monaghan by 11 points to 14.

Galway and Donegal have drawn 1-9 to 1-9 in Letterkenny.

In Division 2, Louth got the better of Meath by 1-15 to 1-12.

And in Newbridge it finished Kildare 0-07, Derry 2-15.

Cork have hammered Limerick by 6-18 to 0-12 points at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

In Division 3, Cavan got the better of Offaly by 21 points to 14.

In Division 4, Sligo have seen off London by 1-10 to 0-06 points at McGovern Park.