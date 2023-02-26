Advertisement
Sport

Allianz Leagues review

Feb 26, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Allianz Leagues review Allianz Leagues review
Share this article

All Ireland senior hurling champions Limerick have beaten Galway by 24 points to 19 in Division 1A of the Allianz League.

Clare hammered Wexford by 6-25 to 1-18.

In Division 1B, Waterford saw off Antrim by 1-22 to 0-17 points at Fraher Field.

Advertisement

At O' Moore Park, Kilkenny beat Laois by 0-34 points to 1-18.

In Kerry's Division 2A Kildare won 2-23 to 0-19 at Derry. Carlow beat Down 5-24 to 1-19.

In the football league Roscommon's long unbeaten run is over as they lost out to Monaghan by 11 points to 14.

Advertisement

Galway and Donegal have drawn 1-9 to 1-9 in Letterkenny.

In Division 2, Louth got the better of Meath by 1-15 to 1-12.

And in Newbridge it finished Kildare 0-07, Derry 2-15.

Advertisement

Cork have hammered Limerick by 6-18 to 0-12 points at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

In Division 3, Cavan got the better of Offaly by 21 points to 14.

In Division 4, Sligo have seen off London by 1-10 to 0-06 points at McGovern Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus