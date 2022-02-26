Allianz leagues continue today

Donegal and Tyrone have near identical records - and only 3-points each - ahead of tonight’s Division One football meeting at Ballybofey.
Roscommon can go top of Division Two with a win over Down in Newry from 5.
Offaly face Meath, and Pairc Ui Chaoimh hosts the meeting of Cork and Galway.
Third Division leaders Antrim go to Portlaoise to play Laois
While Wicklow face Limerick.
And Sligo will look to maintain their 100 per cent start to Division Four as they play Tipperary in Thurles.
Division 1B pace-setters Tipperary face Dublin in the first game of a double-header at FBD Semple Stadium.
Louth take on Monaghan in Division 3-A.
And Leitrim play Cavan in 3-B.