Advertisement
Sport

Allianz leagues continue today

Feb 26, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Allianz leagues continue today Allianz leagues continue today
Share this article

Donegal and Tyrone have near identical records - and only 3-points each - ahead of tonight’s Division One football meeting at Ballybofey.

====

Roscommon can go top of Division Two with a win over Down in Newry from 5.

Advertisement

Offaly face Meath, and Pairc Ui Chaoimh hosts the meeting of Cork and Galway.

====

Third Division leaders Antrim go to Portlaoise to play Laois

Advertisement

While Wicklow face Limerick.

====

And Sligo will look to maintain their 100 per cent start to Division Four as they play Tipperary in Thurles.

Advertisement

=======
=======

Division 1B pace-setters Tipperary face Dublin in the first game of a double-header at FBD Semple Stadium.

Louth take on Monaghan in Division 3-A.

Advertisement

And Leitrim play Cavan in 3-B.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus