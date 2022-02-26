Allianz leagues continue today

Donegal and Tyrone have near identical records - and only 3-points each - ahead of tonight’s Division One football meeting at Ballybofey.

====

Roscommon can go top of Division Two with a win over Down in Newry from 5.

Advertisement

Offaly face Meath, and Pairc Ui Chaoimh hosts the meeting of Cork and Galway.

====

Third Division leaders Antrim go to Portlaoise to play Laois

Advertisement

While Wicklow face Limerick.

====

And Sligo will look to maintain their 100 per cent start to Division Four as they play Tipperary in Thurles.

Advertisement

=======

=======

Division 1B pace-setters Tipperary face Dublin in the first game of a double-header at FBD Semple Stadium.

Louth take on Monaghan in Division 3-A.

Advertisement

And Leitrim play Cavan in 3-B.