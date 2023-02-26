Allianz League round-up

Dublin left it late to snatch a win over Clare in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

A last gasp Cormac Costello point sealed at 0-16 to 1-12 scoreline for Dessie Farrell's charges at Croke Park.

All Ireland champions Kerry just edged passed Armagh by 0-12 to 0-11 in Division 1 in Tralee.

Mayo notched up yet another win, this time over Tyrone.

In Castlebar, it finished Mayo 4-10, Tyorne 0-12.

Galway's hurlers host All-Ireland champions, Limerick, in the pick of this afternoon's action.

Both sides are aiming for their second win of the season.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is at 2:30pm.

In the football, Paddy Carr's Donegal go in search of a much-needed win against Galway in Letterkenny.

Throw-in set for 12:30pm.

Davy Burke's Roscommon go into the clash with Monaghan on the back of three wins from 3.

St Tiernach's Park provides the backdrop for a key clash with throw-in set for 2:30pm.