Allianz League action today

Mar 19, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry are up to third in Division 1 of the Allianz Football Leagues after a 1-12 to 0-12 points win over Roscommon in Tralee.

This afternoon Monaghan host Tyrone with both sides on four points and looking to ease relegation fears for the final round of games.

Throw in at Clones is set for 1:45pm

Bottom side Donegal take on unbeaten Mayo.

Throw-in at Ballybofey is at 3:45pm.

In the Hurling, All Ireland champions Limerick welcome Wexford at the Gaelic Grounds.

At Nowlan Park, Kilkenny go head to head with Waterford and Clare face Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis.

