In Division 1A of the National Hurling League Kilkenny were beaten by Galway by 2-19 to 1-19 in Nowlan Park.

Declan McLoughlin scored both goals for the Tribesmen.

Tipperary picked up their second win of the campaign with a 1-22 to 19 point victory over Wexford.

Advertisement

In Division 2 Donegal defeated Tyrone 1-20 to 0-13.