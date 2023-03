At 12.45 Galway welcome Monaghan to Pearse Stadium

All-Star forward Shane Walsh is not in the Galway starting 15 but is expected to feature for Pádraic Joyce's side.

Then at 14:45 there's a top of the table clash at Dr. Hyde Park as Roscommon host neighbours Mayo.

In Division Two Clare host Cork while Louth welcome Kildare to Ardee and Limerick and Meath is at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

All of those games get underway at 2-o'clock.