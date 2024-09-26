Allen in third round action at British Open

Mark Allen is in third round action at the British Open this afternoon.
The Antrim native faces Belgium’s Ben Mertens from 3PM, with the first to four-frames in Cheltenham advancing to the last-16.
Advertisement
Mark Allen is in third round action at the British Open this afternoon.
The Antrim native faces Belgium’s Ben Mertens from 3PM, with the first to four-frames in Cheltenham advancing to the last-16.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus