Allen in third round action at British Open

Sep 26, 2024 10:46 By radiokerrynews
Mark Allen is in third round action at the British Open this afternoon.

The Antrim native faces Belgium’s Ben Mertens from 3PM, with the first to four-frames in Cheltenham advancing to the last-16.

