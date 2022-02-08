Allen in last-16 action at Players' Championship this evening

Mark Allen is in last-16 action at the Players' Championship this evening.
The Antrim man plays Ricky Walden in a repeat of the 2016 final.
On the other table, Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Judd Trump.
