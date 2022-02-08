Advertisement
Allen in last-16 action at Players' Championship this evening

Feb 8, 2022 07:02 By radiokerrysport
Mark Allen is in last-16 action at the Players' Championship this evening.

The Antrim man plays Ricky Walden in a repeat of the 2016 final.

On the other table, Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Judd Trump.

