Allen in action this evening at Welsh Open

Feb 10, 2025 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Mark Allen is in action this evening at the Welsh Open.

The Antrim native plays Stan Moody in the first round, with their match due to get underway at 7 o'clock.

The first to four frames will progress.

