Allen holds on for snooker title

Jan 23, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Mark Allen endured a nervous finish before landing the World Grand Prix title in Cheltenham last night.

The Antrim native held off a late comeback by Judd Trump to win by 10 frames to nine.

