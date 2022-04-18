Advertisement
Sport

Allen ahead at World Championship

Apr 18, 2022 16:04 By radiokerrysport
Mark Allen will take a 5-4 lead into the evening session of his first round match with Scott Donaldson World Championship in Sheffield.

The first to ten frames will progress to a last 16 clash with Ronnie O'Sullivan.

