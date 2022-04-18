Allen ahead at World Championship

Mark Allen will take a 5-4 lead into the evening session of his first round match with Scott Donaldson World Championship in Sheffield.
The first to ten frames will progress to a last 16 clash with Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Advertisement
Mark Allen will take a 5-4 lead into the evening session of his first round match with Scott Donaldson World Championship in Sheffield.
The first to ten frames will progress to a last 16 clash with Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus