Sport

Allaho out of Cheltenham

Feb 13, 2023 15:02 By radiokerrysport
Allaho out of Cheltenham
Allaho has been ruled out of next month's Cheltenham Festival.

The two-time Ryanair Chase winner won't feature due to an abdominal bleed.

Allaho has won the last two renewals, with Paul Townend on board for last year's success.

Sport

Kerry Racing News

Feb 13, 2023 13:02
