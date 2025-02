Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he welcomes the pressure of having to win at Champions League holders Real Madrid tonight.

City are 3-2 down going into the second leg of their play-off tie - with a place in the last-16 up for grabs.

Meanwhile,

Liverpool have the chance to move 10-points clear at the top of the Premier League table tonight.

Arne Slot's team make the trip to top-four chasing Aston Villa, where Marcus Rashford could be handed a first start for the hosts.