The hurling team will be revealed at tonight's PWC GAA GPA All-Stars at the RDS.

All-Ireland champions Clare dominate the shortlist with 14 nominees, with forward Shane O'Donnell in the running to be named hurler of the year.

He's on a three-man shortlist with Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon and Limerick defender Kyle Hayes.

Galway's Paul Conroy and John Maher and Armagh defender Barry McCambridge are nominated to be named footballer of the year.