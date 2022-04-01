Advertisement
Sport

All Star awards for Kerry basketballers

Apr 1, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
All Star awards for Kerry basketballers All Star awards for Kerry basketballers
Share this article

Kerry is well represented in the National League All-Star teams, voted for by the coaches in each division.

Aaron Calixte of Garvey's Tralee Warriors is on the InsureMyVan.ie Super League All-Star Team One.

Team mates Daniel Jokubaitis & Nikola Roso make Team Two, with Eoin Quigley on Team 3.

Advertisement

Kerry's Áine McKenna, who plays for The Address UCC Glanmire, is named in the MissQuote.ie Super League All-Star Team Two.

Scotts Lakers Killarney duo Godwin Bohane & Emilyan Grudov are included in the InsureMyVan Division 1 All-Star Team Three.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus