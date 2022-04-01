All Star awards for Kerry basketballers

Kerry is well represented in the National League All-Star teams, voted for by the coaches in each division.

Aaron Calixte of Garvey's Tralee Warriors is on the InsureMyVan.ie Super League All-Star Team One.

Team mates Daniel Jokubaitis & Nikola Roso make Team Two, with Eoin Quigley on Team 3.

Kerry's Áine McKenna, who plays for The Address UCC Glanmire, is named in the MissQuote.ie Super League All-Star Team Two.

Scotts Lakers Killarney duo Godwin Bohane & Emilyan Grudov are included in the InsureMyVan Division 1 All-Star Team Three.