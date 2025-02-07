Advertisement
All set for all Kerry Corn Ui Mhuiri final

Feb 7, 2025 17:36 By radiokerrysport
All set for all Kerry Corn Ui Mhuiri final
Lewis Road in Killarney will tomorrow host the all Kerry Corn Ui Mhuiri final.

St.Brendans and Mounthawk are to clash from midday.

Kieran Herlihy is St Brendans manager

Aidan O'Shea, Mounthawk Manager

