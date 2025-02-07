All set for all Kerry Corn Ui Mhuiri final

Lewis Road in Killarney will tomorrow host the all Kerry Corn Ui Mhuiri final.
St.Brendans and Mounthawk are to clash from midday.
Kieran Herlihy is St Brendans manager
Aidan O'Shea, Mounthawk Manager
