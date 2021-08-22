All Munster All-Ireland final today as Cork seek treble

Limerick and Cork contest the 2021 All Ireland senior hurling final in front of 40 thousand fans at Croke Park this afternoon.

Throw in is at 3.30.

Defending champions Limerick are bidding to go back to back for the first time in their history, while Cork are attempting to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup back to Leeside for the first time in 16 years.

Limerick senior manager John Kiely is delighted to see supporters at an All Ireland final once again

Cork are one win away from a hurling treble.

After the Under 20s won the All Ireland during the week, the Rebel minors won the All Ireland for the first time in 20 years.

Cork beat Galway by 1-23 to 12 points at Semple Stadium, denying Galway five in a row.