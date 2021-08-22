Advertisement
Sport

All Munster All-Ireland final today as Cork seek treble

Aug 22, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
All Munster All-Ireland final today as Cork seek treble All Munster All-Ireland final today as Cork seek treble
Share this article

Limerick and Cork contest the 2021 All Ireland senior hurling final in front of 40 thousand fans at Croke Park this afternoon.

Throw in is at 3.30.

Defending champions Limerick are bidding to go back to back for the first time in their history, while Cork are attempting to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup back to Leeside for the first time in 16 years.

Advertisement

Limerick senior manager John Kiely is delighted to see supporters at an All Ireland final once again

Cork are one win away from a hurling treble.

After the Under 20s won the All Ireland during the week, the Rebel minors won the All Ireland for the first time in 20 years.

Advertisement

Cork beat Galway by 1-23 to 12 points at Semple Stadium, denying Galway five in a row.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus