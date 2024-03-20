All Kerry Frewen Cup final in Banteer this lunchtime

The all Kerry Frewen Cup final goes ahead in Banteer this lunchtime.

St Pats Castleisland and Tralee CBS contest the Munster U17 "A" Football decider at 12.45.

Tyrone will look to continue their winning start to the Ulster under-20 football championship this evening.

They play Down in Omagh.

Monaghan make their first appearance of this year’s competition tonight, facing Antrim in Castleblayney.

They're both at 7.30.

The Connacht under-20 football championship commences this evening, with Roscommon playing Mayo at Dr. Hyde Park from half-five.

There’s a 7PM start at Duggan Park where Galway face Leitrim.