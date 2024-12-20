All Kerry clash tonight in Women’s Development League

There’s an all Kerry clash tonight in the Women’s Development League

Garvey's Tralee Warriors face St. Paul's Killarney in Mounthawk Gym, Tralee at 8.

The Warriors got their season off to a winning start with a 62-60 double overtime win away to Tipperary Knights before backing that up last Sunday by easily accounting for Brunell by 67-44 at the Tralee Sports Complex. St. Paul's on the other hand come into tonight's local derby on the back of two losses at home to Fr. Mathew's and away to Glanmire.

Advertisement

Tonight presents the Warriors with the opportunity of securing a third win in a row ahead of hosting Fr. Mathew's who look to be the other form team in Conference 2 of the League at the end of January.

Focus then switches to Saturday and a double header of games at the Tralee Sports Complex beginning with the meeting of Tralee Warriors and Mayo Meteors in the BIDL Mens League with tip off at 5.00pm. The Warriors are one from one with a win over Limerick Sport Eagles and meet a Meteors side that lost their only outing to date in a local shootout with rivals Merry Monk Ballina.

Following that Garvey's Tralee Warriors will be keen to head to the Christmas break with another Super League win to back up their midweek victory over Flexachem KCYMS. They take on the defending League champions Éanna in what promises to be a tough test but also the chance for Warriors of putting them two wins of the Dublin side. Tip off on Saturday is 7.30pm.