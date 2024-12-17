Advertisement
Sport

All-Irish clash in qualifying for German Masters this morning

Dec 17, 2024 07:59 By radiokerrysport
All-Irish clash in qualifying for German Masters this morning
Share this article

There's an all-Irish clash in qualifying for the German Masters this morning.

Jordan Brown plays Ken Doherty, with the first to five frames set to progress.

Aaron Hill is in action this afternoon against Stan Moody.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Warriors overpower Brunell
Advertisement
Tuesday local basketball results and fixtures
Tuesday local soccer results and fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

Special Criminal Court to hear evidence in sentencing hearing of Tralee man Nathan McDonnell today
Warriors overpower Brunell
Court hears killer handed himself into Gardaí 10 years after Tralee fire claimed lives of father and daughter
Tuesday local GAA results and fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus