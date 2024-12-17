All-Irish clash in qualifying for German Masters this morning

There's an all-Irish clash in qualifying for the German Masters this morning.
Jordan Brown plays Ken Doherty, with the first to five frames set to progress.
Aaron Hill is in action this afternoon against Stan Moody.
