All Ireland senior hurling semi final teams revealed

Jul 7, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrysport
All Ireland senior hurling semi final teams revealed
Cian Lynch has been named at centre forward on the Limerick team for tomorrow's All Ireland senior hurling semi final against Galway at Croke Park.

With injured skipper Declan Hannon absent, Kyle Hayes has been picked at centre back and Gearoid Hegarty at left half back.

The Galway selection sees Daithi Burke and Gearoid McInerney swap positions, with Burke wearing the number 3 jersey and McInerney selected at centre back.

Both Conor Cleary and John Conlon have been named at full and centre back respectively in the Clare team to play Kilkenny in Sunday's semi final.

Cleary has been battling a shoulder problem and his participation remains in doubt.

Aidan McCarthy has not been listed in the matchday squad.

