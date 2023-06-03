The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship resumes for Kerry today.

Round 2 of Sam Maguire Cup Group 1 has the Kingdom away to Cork.

The tie in Páirc Uí Chaoimh gets underway at 3 o’clock.

After both sides opened with a draw apiece, Kildare meet Dublin in Kilkenny this evening, in Group 3 of the All Ireland Football Championship.

In Group 2, Galway and Armagh have a quarter-final spot in their sights as they face Westmeath and Tyrone respectively.

Meath and Down meet at Parnell Park to decide who advances directly to the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in Group 2, Tipperary and Waterford meet at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Top spot in Group 1 is also on the line when Cavan face Offaly.

And Laois go up against London.